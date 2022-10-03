The best fan pictures as thousands of Preston North End fans travelled to Sunderland
Preston North End drew 0-0 with Sunderland on Saturday as Ryan Lowe’s side still struggle to find goals.
By Tom Sandells
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:25 am
Off the pitch however the supporters continue to back their side in their numbers, despite eight goalless game for PNE in the league, 2,532 made their way from PR1 to the Stadium of Light as North End filled the top tier.
Here are out best pictures of the travelling contingent...
