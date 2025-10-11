Where are they now? The last Preston North End XI to go to West Brom and win

The Hawthorns has been a difficult venue for PNE in recent seasons

Preston North End make the trip to West Brom next weekend looking to continue their strong start to the season.

The Lilywhites beat Charlton Athletic in their final match before the October international break. Those three points took PNE on to 16 points from their first nine games of the campaign, and left Paul Heckingbottom’s side sitting in fourth spot.

Next up is a trip to The Hawthorns - a ground which has been a difficult place to go for Preston teams in recent years. North End have been there six times since 2019 and lost on five occasions.

The Deepdale club’s one win at Albion came in January 2022, and was a memorable midweek trip for the travelling faithful. In Ryan Lowe’s sixth game in charge, PNE ran out 2-0 winners that evening.

What are the players involved that night up to now, more than three-and-a-half years on? We take a look, below...