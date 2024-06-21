Preston North End striker continuing rehabilitation after serious road traffic incident
Preston North End forward Finlay Cross-Adair is not ready to play football yet.
The 19-year-old was involved in a road traffic incident in October of last year. He went to hospital with serious injuries, after being rescued from his wrecked car by firefighters. Cross-Adair was visited in hospital by manager Ryan Lowe and discharged in late October.
At the time, the teenager was out on loan with Scottish club Annan Athletic - he scored one goal in seven appearances there. Cross-Adair had two ‘very serious operations’ and his knee needed to heal, after the crash.
Lowe said the player had been given the all clear to start ‘minimal exercise’ towards the end of last year. But, he is not yet fit to play football and will continue his rehabilitation at Springfields, during the summer. Cross-Adair is not expected to feature in pre-season.
Prior to the accident, the forward had appeared in court and later pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and causing actual bodily harm. Cross-Adair was handed an 18-month community order as a result and ordered to complete a "building better relationships" programme.
A club representative said: "We note and fully respect the court's decision and we will be making no further comment until we have had time to communicate with our employee."
As for boss Lowe, he said: “I am an adult; a dad. What I will say is that the club has made a statement on it and I will just stick to the statement and let the club deal with it. I suppose it is tough all round when stuff like that happens. I don't like it.
“They are tough decisions, aren't they? We have to respect what the court has done and said and what they have charged him with. But, ultimately it is a club decision and I will leave that down to the club hierarchy to deal with."
Cross-Adair has one year left on his contract at Deepdale, having signed his first professional deal in December 2022. He has made four appearances in the Championship and debuted for the first team, against Stoke City, at the age of 17.
