Hindolo Mustapha. | Getty Images

PNE rounded off their Championship campaign with a 2-2 draw against Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

The dust is beginning to settle on the Lilywhites’ season as they manage to seal their second-tier survival.

With Paul Heckingbottom looking to improve his squad this summer, North End have already been linked with a new addition before the window opens next month.

It has been reported that PNE have agreed a deal in-principle to sign former loan keeper Daniel Iversen from Leicester City on a permanent basis this summer.

But away from Deepdale, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds after the campaign reached its conclusion.

Here are the latest headlines from across the Championship.

Pompey set for battle

Portsmouth are set to battle it out with Ajax and Feyenoord for the signing for Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romana, who has reported the Dutch giants are looking to secure the 18-year-old’s services on a permanent basis this summer.

It has been claimed that the talented forward has already been presented with three loan options for next term, with London News Online stating Pompey are believed to be one of them.

Mustapha scored two stunning goals in Palace’s 6-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League 2 on Friday night, with Blues boss John Mousinho spotted in the crowd.

The already capped Sierra Leone forward has netted 10 goals and registered seven assists for the Eagles’ youth side this term as his stock continues to rise.

Swans swoop for winger

Swansea City have agreed a deal to sign Zeidane Inoussa from Swedish club BK Hacken for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has penned a five-year contract in south Wales as Alan Sheehan completed his first bit of business after taking over on a permanent basis.

The Swans boss said: ‘It's important that we carry this season's momentum into next, and getting our first signing done this early is great.

‘I'm looking forward to working with Zeidane. We want to be an aggressive team with and without the ball, and we believe he has all the attributes to do that and to make us better.’

Last week, it was reported the winger was set to join the Swans for a £5m fee, according to Football League World, although the fee hasn’t been disclosed.

Last term, Inoussa scored nine goals in 28 appearances in all competitions, which included five outs in the Europa Conference League and the Europa League.

Sainz set for Spanish swap

Borja Sainz. | Getty Images

Norwich City winger Borja Sainz is believed to be a target for La Liga side Villareal, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Despite an impressive start to the campaign, where he netted 16 goals in his opening 19 league games, while registering two assists. Since then, the 24-year-old scored just three times and registered two assists in his remaining 23 games.

With his stock very-much on the rise, a move away from Carrow Road has potentially been tipped for the Alaves youth product.

The article reports the Canaries are considering an £11.5m offer for the Spaniard from Villareal as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal.

The winger arrived from Turkish side Giresunspor in 2023 and has netted 27 goals in 82 appearances in East Anglia.