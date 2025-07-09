Ian Robinson

Four of PNE summer signings featured against Chorley and impressed on their debuts

Preston North End started their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win at National North Side Chorley, writes Ross Chapman.

Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom utilised 22 players at Victory Park, with the North End faithful delighted to be able to cast an eye over PNE’s new recruits and the youngsters emerging through the youth ranks,

Here are our match ratings from the game against Chorley.

Preston North End ratings - first half

Daniel Iversen: Did what was required when called upon and was a cool head when Chorley applied pressure. 7

Odel Offiah: Reliable and fast on the ball and made a couple of important blocks. Already seems to work well with Lindsay and Hughes at the back. 7.5

Liam Lindsay: A couple of nervy moments on the ball but gradually grew into the half and did the basics well when the pressure was eased. 5.5

Ali McCann: Looked solid while in possession and more often than not, when Chorley threatened, it was he who cut out the danger. 7

Andrew Hughes: Looked good on the ball, tried to move it up the pitch and did well to set up Tarry with a deep cross. Slightly hesitant at times. 6.5

Jeppe Okkels: Regularly finding space in the final third and got past defenders with ease, hopefully a sign of things to come. Saw an ambitious effort get charged down. 7

Kaedyn Kamara : A decent showing against an experienced midfield. Lost the ball on occasionsbut was always eager to win it back. 6

Milutin Osmajic: As ever, a physical presence up top but after that early chance, he never really got another. 6

Clayton Lescott: Linked up well with the forward line and looked good in midfield one-on-ones. 6.5

Troy Tarry: A strong outing for the youngster, pushing high up when North End got the ball. Found most crosses that were directed towards him and was unlucky not to find the net, a real bundle of energy. 7

Theo Carroll: Another solid run out, good understanding of his fellow midfielders but kept quiet at times. 6

Preston North End ratings - second half

Dai Cornell : Always first to claim crosses, commanded his area well. Recovered well from a nervy moment towards the end of the game. 6.5

Pol Valentin: A strong introduction for the new wing-back, setting up Thordarson and looking very comfortable on the right flank. Played deeper after the change of shape but carried trhe ball well. 7.5

Ben Whiteman: Won a lot of aerial balls, dictated the play and was very vocal in and out of possession. 7

Will Keane: Worked well with Rodriguez-Gentile to set up his first chance of the evening and looked comfortable as the deeper of the two forwards. 6.5

Jordan Storey: Most of Chorley’s football in the second half came down his side but he covered his area well on most occasions. 6.5

Lewis Gibson: Started one or two promising attacks and was solid at the back, giving Chorley’s forwards very little space. 7

Stefan Thordarson: Picked up where he left off last season. Took his goal well and made life tough for the Chorley midfield, solid when switched out to the right wing. 7.5

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile: Will have been frustrated not to have scored but looked sharp and full of pace. 6.5

Thierry Small: Switched sides during the half and was captivating to watch on both, constantly looking to attack and went for goal a couple of times himself. Picking out and latching onto crosses from all over, and rarely giving the ball away. A fine display all round. 8

Kacper Pasiek: Looked confident at the back when called upon and didn’t look out of place alongside more experienced defenders. 6.5

Noah Mawene: Was a nightmare for defenders, holding up the ball so well. Unlucky not to score early on in the half. 7