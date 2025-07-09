CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

PNE secure pre-season friendly win at non-league Chorley

Preston North End’s first team began their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win over National League North side Chorley at Victory Park on Wednesday night, writes Ross Chapman.

A second-half strike from Stefan Thordarson gave the Lilywhites an encouraging platform to build on for upcoming friendlies - including Liverpool’s visit to Deepdale on Sunday.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom opted to field a different XI for each half, with a number of young players - as well as new faces - getting valuable game time.

PNE had two decent chances inside the opening five minutes – Troy Tarry’s close-range header found the side netting before Milutin Osmajic dragged a shot wide.

The hosts’ Scott Wilson tested new keeper Daniel Iversen from just inside the box on 10 minutes after a corner was only half cleared. The Dane comfortably saved the effort down his right. Adam Blakeman then fired over from a free-kick for the home side just a few minutes later.

At the other end, Liam Lindsay threatened from close range after the visitors were awarded a free-kick but he headed wide. Meanwhile, Tarry struck again after a fine cross by Andrew Hughes - but he saw his effort go over the bar.

Jeppe Okkels, back from his loan spell at Aberdeen, and Ali McCann went close before the break but the Chorley backline cut their efforts out.

XI PNE changes for second half at Chorley

North End came out with a completely different XI in the second half that wasted no time in breaking the deadlock. Pol Valentin - one of North End’s summer signings - danced down the right before firing a low ball to Thordarson, who tapped home in a congested six-yard area.

It could have been two goals in as many minutes. Some lovely play through the middle allowed Felipe Rodriguez Gentile to run through on goal, but he struck at an awkward angle and it found the wrong side of the post.

The attacking prodigy had another go just past the midpoint of the half, by which point North End had switched to a back four. However, his effort was blocked before former Charlton man Thierry Small curled the ball just over the bar.

New arrival Small was central to many attacking moves in the second half and had another effort from similar range with just moments left, which again was off target.

That was the last big chance in a solid outing for North End. Next up for PNE is the visit of Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday (3pm).

PNE (first half: Iversen, Offiah, Lindsay, McCann (c), Hughes, Okkels, Kamara, Osmajic, Lescott, Tarry, Carroll.

PNE (second half): Cornell, Valentin, Whiteman (c), Keane, Storey, Gibson, Thordarson, Rodriguez-Gentile, Small, Pasiek, Mawene.

Unused substitues: Max Wilson

