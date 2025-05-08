From left: Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ali McCann, Liam Lindsay, Emil Riis.From left: Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ali McCann, Liam Lindsay, Emil Riis.
The best and worst Preston North End players in the Championship this season - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th May 2025, 12:00 BST

PNE survived a late-season scare to avoid relegation on the final day.

The curtain came down on the Lilywhites’ campaign last Saturday as they battled out a 2-2 draw against Bristol City. The point at Ashton Gate sealed their survival and finished one point above the bottom three in 20th.

It was a disappointing end to the season for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who won just one of their remaining 15 games.

Despite this, there were a number of impressive individual performances, with Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden completing a clean sweep at North End’s awards evening.

So that got us thinking, who has been the standout members of Heckingbottom’s squad?

With data provided by WhoScored, we’ve used their ratings to work out who has been statistically the best and worst rated performers in the side this season.

NOTE: Only players who have featured more than five times in the league have been included.

Appearances: 27; Rating: 6.17.

1. Will Keane

Appearances: 27; Rating: 6.17. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Appearances: 8; Rating: 6.26.

2. Ched Evans

Appearances: 8; Rating: 6.26. | Camera Sport

Appearances: 10; Rating: 6.26;

3. Dai Cornell

Appearances: 10; Rating: 6.26; | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Appearances: 12; Rating: 6.36.

4. Jayden Meghoma

Appearances: 12; Rating: 6.36. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

