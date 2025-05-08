The curtain came down on the Lilywhites’ campaign last Saturday as they battled out a 2-2 draw against Bristol City. The point at Ashton Gate sealed their survival and finished one point above the bottom three in 20th.

It was a disappointing end to the season for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who won just one of their remaining 15 games.

Despite this, there were a number of impressive individual performances, with Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden completing a clean sweep at North End’s awards evening.

So that got us thinking, who has been the standout members of Heckingbottom’s squad?

With data provided by WhoScored, we’ve used their ratings to work out who has been statistically the best and worst rated performers in the side this season.

NOTE: Only players who have featured more than five times in the league have been included.