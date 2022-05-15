Preston North End fans helping to spread the word of Deepdale season card offer

Over the last few days, supporters have delivered more than 10,000 leaflets in different areas of the city to encourage people to take up PNE’s early bird offer on season cards for the 2022/23 campaign.

A giant billboard had also gone up in the St George’s Shopping Centre in the city centre to promote season cards.

On Friday, North End posted on social media that sales of season cards had already reached 4,500, with the early bird offer available until Saturday, June 4.

That is a very encouraging number at this stage as the club look to boost the crowds at Deepdale and raise atmosphere levels.

Fans have been out with thousands of leaflets, doing their bit to help sales.

On Twitter, PNE supporter @catterallwhite posted: “So far I've done nearly 5 hours of leaflet dropping. Good exercise but nearly had my fingers bitten off by about 10 dogs and loads of letterboxes ripping my knuckles.”

North End fan @budgierustler wrote: “From Hesketh Bank to Common Bank. From Catterall to Astley Hall. North End fans have been out spreading the word.”

On Twitter, @sophiehoward92 tweeted: “Thanks to all pubs/bars/sports bars/clubs covered, many takeaways/restaurants/barbers/merchants/big and little shops/etc, you name it across Hesketh Bank, Tarleton, Rufford, Croston, Bretherton, Walmer Bridge, Longton, Hutton, Much Hoole.”

Launching their season cards last month, North End said: “Our early bird season card prices are aimed at making football more affordable amidst the growing cost of living, and therefore adults have the opportunity to purchase their season card at concessionary rates for a limited period.

"This means that adult season cards are available from just £280, meaning an average of just over £12 per game!

The club are also relaunching the Ambassador scheme to give all supporters a one-off chance to become an Ambassador, with those who purchase a 2022/23 season card during the early bird period becoming a Gold Ambassador.