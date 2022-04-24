Preston North End announce early bird discount on season cards for 2022/23 campaign

Season cards for adults, seniors and young adults in the Alan Kelly Town End and the family zone of the Sir Tom Finney Stand will cost £280 if bought before June 4.

The early bird price in the Invincibles Pavilion (blocks B,C,G,H) and Sir Tom Finney Stand (blocks A,B,C,G,H,J) is £300, while it is £380 in the premium areas of those two stands.

It represents a big discount for fans, the £280 price averaging out at a little more than £12 a game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

Season cards go on sale at 9am on Thursday morning (April 28) and the early bird offers lasts until 5pm on Saturday, June 4. After that date, prices revert to the 2021/22 cost.

For comparison, an adult season in the Town End would cost £400 if bought after June 4.

Fans who buy season cards during the early bird period will be given priority to relocate to the Bill Shankly Kop for the fixtures when that stand is open to home supporters.

The club anticipate the Kop being open to PNE fans for a ‘significant’ number of fixtures, with those confirmed in June when the fixtures are released.

Announcing the season card prices, North End said: “Ryan Lowe is preparing for his first full season in charge at North End and with high hopes for the new campaign, the club wants as many supporters as possible to join us on the journey and play their part in getting Deepdale bouncing!

“Our early bird season card prices are aimed at making football more affordable amidst the growing cost of living, and therefore adults will have the opportunity to purchase their season card at concessionary rates for a limited period.

“This means that adult season cards are available from just £280, meaning an average of just over £12 per game.

“The club are also relaunching the Ambassador scheme to give all supporters a one-off chance to become an ambassador, with those who purchase a 2022/23 season card during the early bird period becoming a Gold Ambassador.

"Those who are already Ambassadors will become 'Founder Member Ambassadors' and maintain their first priority on away tickets where the demand exceeds the allocation.

" There will also be a range of benefits for all Ambassadors as well as priority on away sales, which includes a discount on away travel and free entry to an open training day in pre-season!

“As with the original Ambassador scheme, supporters will need to continuously renew their season card each year to maintain their Ambassador status.

" Supporters who are already Ambassadors will not need to renew in the early bird period to maintain their Ambassador status, this can be done at any time prior to the start of the 2022/23 season.”

Junior season cards (aged 11-18) cost £80 in the family zone of the Sir Tom Finney Stand and £125 in all other areas.

Under-11s season cards are again free.