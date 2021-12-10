Preston North End fans don't need Covid vaccine passports for the Barnsley game at Deepdale on Saturday
Preston North End supporters will NOT need to show a Covid vaccination passport or proof of a negative lateral flow test for Saturday's game against Barnsley at Deepdale.
The ruling on the need for Covid passports for entry into venues with more than 10,000 people was announced by the Prime Minister this week as part of 'Plan B' to tackle the virus.
But it only comes into force on Wednesday, December 15, hence the first time it will impact on PNE fans is the visit to Millwall on December 18.
The first time there will be a need for Covid passports or proof of a negative test at Deepdale, will be the Boxing Day clash with Sheffield United.
However for the Barnsley fixture, Ryan Lowe's first game in charge of North End, supporters aged 11 and over will be required to wear a face mask in the concourse area - except when eating or drinking.
Masks should be worn until fans enter the seating area of the ground.
North End say further guidance on Covid certification at Deepdale will be given in advance of the Sheffield United game.
