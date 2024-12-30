Almost 20 thousand fans were inside Deepdale for Preston North End’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls - as always - were backed by a sold out away end in the Bill Shankly Kop. It was PNE who hit the front through Emil Riis but Josh Windass levelled from range, just before the hour.

Just five minutes later, though, PNE were back ahead as Sam Greenwood converted from the penalty spot after Josh Bowler was brought down by Dominic Iorfa.

As the 80th minute approached, Preston’s number nine Riis wrapped up the game with his second of the afternoon - capitalising on the loose ball and sliding home after more positive work from Greenwood.