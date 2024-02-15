The Lilywhites ran out 2-1 winners over Boro, who levelled in the second half through Finn Azaz - after Liam Millar had opened the scoring on 22 minutes. But, three minutes after Middlesbrough's equaliser, PNE striker Emil Riis fired his team back in front. And that strike proved enough for North End to take all three points, on a poignant night as Deepdale celebrated the life of club icon Sir Tom Finney - who passed away 10 years ago.