13 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 15,282 watch win over Middlesbrough

Three points under the Deepdale floodlights for Ryan Lowe's side

By George Hodgson
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 10:44 GMT

Preston North End supporters watched their side win for the third match in a row, as Ryan Lowe's side saw off Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites ran out 2-1 winners over Boro, who levelled in the second half through Finn Azaz - after Liam Millar had opened the scoring on 22 minutes. But, three minutes after Middlesbrough's equaliser, PNE striker Emil Riis fired his team back in front. And that strike proved enough for North End to take all three points, on a poignant night as Deepdale celebrated the life of club icon Sir Tom Finney - who passed away 10 years ago.

Here is our fan gallery Deepdale - where the rain tumbled down from start to finish.

