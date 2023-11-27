33 photos of Preston North End fans as 14,593 watch crushing Cardiff City loss
PNE were beaten 1-2 by Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon
Preston North End fans were left speechless on Saturday afternoon - as Cardiff City scored twice in injury time to nick a 1-2 win at Deepdale.
Milutin Osmajic fired Ryan Lowe's men ahead soon after the restart, but Robbie Brady was shown a second yellow card four minutes later. North End looked as though they had held out for three points, but Karlan Grant scored a freak equaliser on 96 minutes before Ike Ugbo headed home the winning goal in the 99th.
Here's our fan gallery from the Deepdale encounter.
