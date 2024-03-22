Every football club has them. And, from WWE wrestlers to filmmakers and rugby stars, Preston North End are not short of famous supporters of the Deepdale outfit. How many of them were you aware of? We have a look here!
1. Andrew Flintoff
Good old Freddie. As he writes about in one of his books, the England cricket legend is fond of Manchester City as well. But, the Ribbleton-born man has been back at Deepdale in recent years - having attended PNE games regularly, as a kid in the 90s. Thankfully now back on his feet after the Top Gear health scare.
2. Ryan Brierley
The rugby league star has played for Salford Red Devils since 2022 and is a huge fan of the Lilywhites. He has previously played for Leigh Centurions, Toronto Wolfpack, Hull Kingston Rovers and Huddersfield Giants.
3. Kevin Kilbane
Now living in Canada, so unlikely to be at Deepdale that often! But, Kilbane was born in Preston and supports his hometown club. Made more than 100 appearances for the Republic of Ireland and almost 550 at club level - playing Everton, West Brom, PNE, Sunderland, Wigan and Hull most notably.
4. Mark Lawrenson
Born in Preston and is often at home matches. Moved into punditry after a playing career which saw him make just shy of 600 appearances. Lawrenson played for Liverpool and Brighton, as well as PNE. Made a name for himself on BBC's Match of the Day.
