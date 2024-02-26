Mads Frokjaer

Preston North End midfielder Mads Frokjaer has been impressed with the all round game of fellow Dane, Emil Riis.

Since returning from his 12 month injury lay-off, in late December, Riis has scored four goals in his 10 league appearances. It's four in four for the number 19 though, with his performances a clear driving force behind North End's improved form. Preston are giving themselves a chance of the play-offs, with it now 17 points from the last eight Championship matches.

Frokjaer has been operating in the number 10 role - behind striking duo Riis and Will Keane. The trio have been linking up nicely, with Frokjaer having explained how he likes the threat Riis provides in behind. It was Frokjaer's threaded pass to the striker which led to Preston's second goal at Coventry, before Riis turned provider for number three.

"To be fair, I hadn’t seen much of Emil since he left the Danish league, so I didn’t know what to expect when he came back," said Frokjaer, to iFollow PNE. "I knew what kind of player he was like in Denmark. He seems to have built a lot of his game, especially with his back to goal. In the last few games he’s been class at holding the ball up, making small cuts inside and outside and laying the ball off. I think it’s earlier than he expected himself and the team, but the situation has been that we needed him - and he’s stepped up."

As for the team, Frokjaer is pleased with the feel of Preston's play at the moment. The Dane recently defended his off-the-ball capabilities and is keen to keep pressing from the front, to boost PNE's chances of scoring goals. On the whole, he is satisfied with how his first season in England is going - and joked about the 'love' of late from manager Ryan Lowe.