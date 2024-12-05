PNE head to Hillsborough this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom expects to welcome two players back for Saturday’s match at Sheffield Wednesday.

Liam Lindsay and Mads Frokjaer have been missing in recent weeks for the Lilywhites, due to groin and hamstring issues respectively. But, after a free midweek for North End, the two are likely to return to the squad in Sheffield.

One player who is likely to miss out again, though, is Robbie Brady. The Irishman suffered ankle ligament damage in late October and isn’t quite ready for match action. But, Heckingbottom doesn’t think the wide man will be long, given that he is now back out on the grass with the team.

When asked if Frokjaer and Lindsay will be back, the PNE boss said: “Yeah, all of them. Robbie has trained, but it is a bit too soon for Robbie. We will see, but I am not expecting to use Robbie. Mads is back, Liam is back. Robbie has just missed a lot of football, so it would be a big decision to throw him in.”

Heckingbottom added: “From Tuesday, the first thing I said was that the squad looks good now. Full of men, people with experience at this level - competition for places. Yeah, I would take that every day of the week.

“I am looking forward to getting the one or two, who are still missing, back. And, also back to a level where everyone is ready to start. I would much rather have it like that. It’s a reminder that, since we have come in, we’ve not had that yet.

“We’ve always had one or two missing, which has put more strain on others. Then, we’ve had the suspensions. It has felt like we’ve been chasing a bit, so to see that this week has been really good.”