Jordan Storey has been rewarded by the EFL following his ‘immense’ Middlesbrough performance.

The central defender was an integral figure in PNE’s 2-2 draw against early Championship leaders Middlesbrough at Deepdale.

The 28-year-old first set up Lewis Dobbin for the Lilywhites’ opener in the first half before netting an 88th-minute strike to put Paul Heckingbottom’s men ahead late in the contest.

Although North End were unable to hold onto the lead, Storey’s contributions haven’t gone unnoticed by the EFL, who have included him in the latest Championship Team of the Week.

The Football League said: “Preston North End defender Jordan Storey was at the heart of a dramatic 2-2 draw with league leaders Middlesbrough at Deepdale.

“Storey headed home a late goal in the 88th minute to secure what seemed like the win, only for Middlesbrough to score an equeliser in the 91st.

“He also assisted the opener in the 22nd minute. Beyond his attacking contributions, the central defender made seven clearances, three blocked shots, and three tackles, marshaling the backline through a tense second half.

“His leadership and aerial dominance were crucial in keeping Preston competitive against a top-tier side, with manager Paul Heckingbottom hailing his performance as ‘immense.’

Based on the individual ratings from WhoScored’s Gameweek five figures, here are the best performers from across the second-tier this weekend.

