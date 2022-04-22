Preston North End defender wants to show Liverpool what he has learned during his loan at Deepdale

The Dutch defender is nearing the end of his second loan spell with the Lilywhites and will return to parent club Liverpool at the end of the season.

Whether the Reds would sanction another loan or what their plans are for Van den Berg, remains to be seen.

What is in no doubt though, is how much progress the 20-year-old has made since first arriving at Deepdale in February 2021.

Preston North End defender Sepp van den Berg in action against Fulham at Craven Cottage

He’s made 63 appearances in a North End shirt, with three games of this season remaining.

Van den Berg told the Lancashire Post: “I don’t want to think about the summer too much otherwise I will lose my head and over-think.

"I want to focus on the last three games, this season has gone so quick.

Preston North End defender Sepp van den Berg looks dejected after Fulham score at Craven Cottage

"I’ll have to think ahead a little bit but not too much.

"I’ve only missed one game this season, I’ve played in every other which isn’t bad.

"It’s been a good loan spell, one-and-a-half years, I couldn’t have asked for anymore.

"I think it is time for me to go back to Liverpool and just show them what I have learned here, I’ll see what happens.”

North End are back in action in the derby against Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale on Monday night, before heading to Barnsley for Gentry Day a week on Saturday. The season ends with a home clash against Middlesbrough on May 7.

Van den Berg hopes to make the most of those three games and finish this loan with a flourish.

The defender, who Liverpool signed from Zwolle for £1.3m, said: “I’ve said it before many times that I have enjoyed it here, I’ve had a good time, it’s been excellent.

"There are three more games to enjoy, two home matches are left to play so I will see the fans twice more, that is something to look forward to.

"Blackburn is next, another derby, so we have to be ready for that.”

The reverse fixture at Ewood Park in December is the only game Van den Berg missed through injury this season.