Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer's helping hand to stricken Deepdale team-mate

Bauer suffered the same injury last season and spent seven months battling back to fitness, returning in time to start pre-season training.

So he knows what is ahead of Brown who was injured in training last week and today (Monday) was having surgery to repair the damage.

Central defender Bauer said: “I was in training when Izzy was injured.

Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer (second right) waits to come on as a substitute against Accrington Stanley

“I heard somebody shout and at first you think there must have been a tackle.

“But unfortunately like all these injuries, it just happens without contact. That is how mine happened.

“I was able to speak Izzy last week and on Sunday I sent him a message because Monday is his operation and I wished him all the best.

“I told him I would help him with his rehab, we will make sure together he comes back as a stronger player.”

PNE's Izzy Brown in action against Celtic at Celtic Park

Bauer tore his Achilles on December 1 last year playing in the 3-2 win at Bournemouth.

The German had surgery and then spent months in the gym and running at Euxton to regain fitness, working through the summer to ensure he was back on July 1.

He has featured in all the friendlies to date but still thinks he has work to do to sharpen his match fitness.

Bauer will hope to feature against Manchester City at City’s Academy Stadium on Tuyesday night (7pm).

In a busy week, North End face Wigan at the DW Stadium on Friday night before hosting Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

Said Bauer: “It is a big week for us with three games, I can’t wait for it.

“I still feel I need more game time, I was out for seven months.

“I feel fit and strong, the injury seems really good, but I would like to get more minutes on the pitch.

“What we are all aiming for is the first league game against Hull on August 7, that is when the real competition starts.”

The night when Bauer was injured in December had been going so well. North End went into a 3-0 lead with Bauer scoring the third goal.

Bournemouth came back into the game to make it 3-2 and PNE were looking to see the game out when Bauer’s Achilles went.

The 28-year-old said: “The hardest part was between the injury happening and having surgery. Once I knew the surgery had been successful I was really optimistic.”