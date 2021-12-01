Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay hopes for action replay at Blackburn Rovers this weekend

The defender’s second game in a PNE shirt saw him score in last season’s victory over Rovers.

Lindsay was a regular starter in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign but chances have been limited for the Scot this season.

He got back in the side for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, doing an impressive marking job on Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay

North End’s focus in now on the visit to East Lancashire and the task of putting a run of form together after taking four points from the last two matches.

Lindsay said: “I’ve got good memories of the last time we played Blackburn, I scored at their place and it would be nice to do that again.

“I think we can take plenty of encouragement from our performance against Fulham, they are up there for a reason and from the second part of the first half onwards, I thought we did very well.

“We know that we need to be consistent with our results and hopefully we can keep things going.”

An injury to Patrick Bauer presented Lindsay with his return to the team.

Bauer could be back for the Blackburn clash, but PNE sustained other injuries against Fulham which could alter the look of the defence this weekend.

Tom Barkhuizen had to come off after being on the end of a bad challenge from Antonee Robinson.

His departure saw Sepp van den Berg having to move out of the back three to fill the right wing-back slot, with Jordan Storey coming off the bench.

In stoppage time, Andrew Hughes limped off and had to be replaced by Greg Cunningham.

Lindsay started the first three league games of the season before losing his place, first due to having to isolate and then because of the form of others.

He had half a game as a sub at QPR, with starts against Cheltenham and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

A handful of run-outs in the reserves together with plenty of hard work with the fitness staff kept Lindsay sharp.

Said Lindsay: “I felt good against Fulham to be fair.

“Coming off the pitch at the end I didn’t feel too bad at all.

“I’ve done a lot of work with the sport science guys when I’ve been out of the team.

“We had a lot of disruption against Fulham, Jordan Storey came off the bench to play in the defence when we were 1-0 down and chasing it.