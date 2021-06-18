Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay flying the Scotland flag ahead of England clash at Wembley

The Glaswegian, who signed for PNE from Stoke last week after a successful loan spell, has got pals in the Scotland squad and will be watching keenly.

“I know a few of the lads in the squad,” said Lindsay.

“I went to school with Andy Robertson, while I played with Jack Hendry and Kevin Nisbit at Partick Thistle.

Preston defender Liam Lindsay

“If you’d asked me before the Czech Republic game how I felt about playing England, I would have said optimistic.

“But obviously losing to the Czech Republic was very disappointing and we need to get something at Wembley.

“A draw would keep us in it and a win would be brilliant.

“I didn’t think Scotland played too badly against the Czech Republic, they did okay.

“It came down to taking chances or not taking them as the case was.

“At the level you need to take chances when they come along, otherwise it becomes a struggle.”

Scotland were beaten 2-0 by the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, Patrik Schick scoring both goals - the second a superb effort from just inside the Scots' half which sailed over goalkeeper David Marshall.

Raheem Sterling's second-half goal gave England a 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley in the opening group game.