Preston North End defender faces two-game ban for red card against Derby County

The Scotsman was sent-off in the 32nd minute at Pride Park for bringing down Tom Lawrence who was clear on goal.

It was a straight red card for denying an opponent a goalscoring opportunity which carries a one-game ban.

However, with it being his second dismissal of the season there is an extra game’s suspension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay is sent off by referee Geoff Eltringham at Derby County

Lindsay was sent-off at Coventry on February 26 for two bookings.

The centre-half will miss the games against Blackpool on Tuesday night and Saturday’s clash with Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale.

Referee Geoff Eltringham later produced the red card to send off Derby midfielder Max Bird for a challenge on Ben Whiteman.

It was a 10 v 10 game when the Rams scored their 80th minute winner through substitute Ravel Morrison.

North End manager Ryan Lowe said: “Liam got caught on the wrong side. In the rule back it says that is a red card, so I’m not going to argue.

"He needs to not get done on that side and be in a position where he had to do something stupid.

"I thought the lads equipped themselves well after the sending-off, we look solid and resolute.

"Then their lad got sent-off and I thought we would then be in the ascendancy and it would flatten them a bit.

“But the reverse happened, it went the other way and Derby got into the ascendancy and found a way to win it.”

With regards Bird’s red card, Lowe said: “I haven’t seen it back yet. Ben was alright after it, whether it was high or not I'll have to see.”

Derby boss Wayne Rooney had few complaints about his midfielder’s sending-off.

Rooney said: “"It looked like a red card, I can't say for definite, but it looked like a red card.

“He's made a challenge, he has gone for the ball, he has felt he can win it, and sometimes you mistime tackles, I don't know, but that is what it looked like.