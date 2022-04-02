Liam Lindsay brings down Tom Lawrence and is sent off for the foul.

Player ratings: Derby County 1-0 Preston North End

Preston North End were beaten late on at Derby County on Saturday as Ravel Morrison gave the home side all three points with a 1-0 win.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:28 pm

Liam Lindsay and Max Bird were both given straight red cards, the former getting his marching orders after just half an hour.

Here’s how we rated the players at Pride Park...

1. Daniel Iversen - 7

The only one to come away from Pride Park who could be happy with his performance. Did not get much cover in front of him and two excellent quick-fire, point blank saves preceded the Derby goal.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales

2. Joe Rafferty - 6

A surprise addition to the starting XI and was steady down the right side, showed his strength defensively and little came down his side.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales

3. Patrick Bauer - 6

Back in after watching from the bench against Luton and did his bit, stopped a few attacks down the centre with strong challenges and little got the better of him.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

4. Liam Lindsay - 4

Cost his side on the day with a clumsy red card. He got it all wrong as Tom Lawrence got the better of him on the edge of the box as he lost his balance and gave the referee little choice but to send him off. His second red in as many games and now out for two.

Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Player ratingsDerby CountyRavel Morrison
Next Page
Page 1 of 4