Player ratings: Derby County 1-0 Preston North End

Liam Lindsay and Max Bird were both given straight red cards, the former getting his marching orders after just half an hour.
Here’s how we rated the players at Pride Park...
1. Daniel Iversen - 7
The only one to come away from Pride Park who could be happy with his performance. Did not get much cover in front of him and two excellent quick-fire, point blank saves preceded the Derby goal.
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
A surprise addition to the starting XI and was steady down the right side, showed his strength defensively and little came down his side.
3. Patrick Bauer - 6
Back in after watching from the bench against Luton and did his bit, stopped a few attacks down the centre with strong challenges and little got the better of him.
4. Liam Lindsay - 4
Cost his side on the day with a clumsy red card. He got it all wrong as Tom Lawrence got the better of him on the edge of the box as he lost his balance and gave the referee little choice but to send him off. His second red in as many games and now out for two.
