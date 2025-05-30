Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End CEO was speaking at Soccerex Europe in Amsterdam

Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale insisted he is doing ‘the best he can’ with the club’s budget, while addressing calls from supporters for him to be sacked.

Ridsdale was a guest speaker at this year’s Soccerex Europe event, held at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam. On the back of his extended interview with BBC Radio Lancashire earlier this month, Ridsdale discussed club ownership, football finances and his role with the Lilywhites. He was asked how he balances all aspects of his job at Preston and raised the pressure his position comes under from fans.

Speaking at Soccerex Europe, Ridsdale said: "The challenge that we face, to be frank, is you’ve got an owner who - quite rightly - it's his money and says what he is prepared to put in. You've got a manager who, again justifiably, wants you to spend as much as possible to give him the best chance on the field of play. And, you've got supporters who demand success, feel they are entitled to success and to be fair, we would like to deliver that success for them. But, that balance isn't easy.

“One, it's not my money. As Chief Executive of the football club, a number of our supporters take to social media, regularly, and say: 'You need to sack Ridsdale... he's not good enough, he is not doing this' in the, perhaps naive belief, that if they were to sack me the chequebook suddenly changes. It doesn't change if they sack me. It changes, maybe, if we change ownership but again, time will tell.

“All I am doing is the best I can with the budget I am given. Everyone inside the club understands the budget and the ownership are totally clear on what they are prepared to put in. That's the dream, because they tell me in advance and we do our best with that amount of money. The issue, in any sport and football, is that only one club can win the league and three go up.

“Three of the next 21 go down to the division below and the rest of us survive. That is not acceptable to supporters worldwide now; they just want their clubs to do well. But, there are relatively few winners, and it's getting harder, because there are some clubs where the ownership might've changed. We've seen big spending power come into clubs like Birmingham, and potentially, Wrexham.

“Time will tell; their first year in the Championship. You've also seen big spending go into clubs who've gone into administration, because the owner cannot sustain it. Or, they have been relegated. Clubs close to us... Wigan, twice, have had to change ownership since Dave Whelan left. Bolton have had to change ownership. Derby - which is a massive club - where that ownership model was a difficulty.

“Plymouth Argyle, a massive club, went into administration. So, for every new owner who is out there with a big chequebook, there are perhaps ownership models that have stopped working. Stability, which we've got, is described as boring. We are proud of the fact we pay the players, the staff, the bills... but as I say people say that's repetitive and boring, all they want is excitement. All I can do is the best I can with the money, and make it absolutely clear that if they think they are ready to take on the challenge of ownership, and the club to the next level, we are here and willing to talk."

