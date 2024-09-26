Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

His PNE tenure came to an end in early August

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has outlined his admiration for ex-Preston North End boss, Ryan Lowe.

Following defeat to Sheffield United, on the opening night of the 2024/25 campaign, Lowe pushed for his two-and-a-half year tenure at Deepdale to end. North End subsequently parted ways and moved to appoint Paul Heckingbottom.

Lowe spent two-and-a-half years in the hot seat at Preston, having made the move from Plymouth Argyle in December 2021. He made it clear, soon after leaving PNE, that he wanted to get back into work fairly quickly.

Posh are managed by ex-North End boss Darren Ferguson and won’t be making a change anytime soon, but Lowe - following his decision last month - has gained respect from chairman MacAnthony, who has been in his position at Peterborough for 18 years.

Speaking on his podcast, ‘The Hard Truth’, he said: “I don’t want to see anyone in our industry losing their job. Unfortunately, it is the horrible side to the game. I’ve done it, I’ve had people leave, I’ve had to fire people. You know, you don’t want people losing their livelihoods. So, even managers I’ve disliked, clubs I’ve disliked, I don’t want managers to lose their jobs.

“Look, sometimes it’s just not tenable. It’s to the point where you can’t work with someone and you know, the rapport is not there anyone. Every manager will tell you, at some stage in their career, they’ve lost their head. Losing’s made them lose their head; losing’s made them lose their love for the game and not want to go to work - they’ve lost the dressing room and don’t think they can get it back.

“I think one of the most honest people I heard recently is Ryan Lowe, speak about how he felt that at Preston he tried everything. They had a terrible end to the season, they went into the new season and got some players in.

“He got great support from the ownership and he just felt he couldn’t turn it with the group. He was trying everything and he felt the best thing for the group was somebody new. I respected that so much, for a manager to do that. Most people wouldn’t do that because, you know, they don’t want to lose their job. That was really honest.”