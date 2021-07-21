Preston North End could be forced into the transfer market by Izzy Brown's injury

Brown was one of four summer signings made to date by the Lilywhites, with a loan deal for Daniel Iversen and the addition of a striker still to do.

The injury to Brown, one he suffered in training, could now see North End look to bring in another player who has the versatility to play a number of attacking roles.

With pre-season in full flow, the transfer market in the Championship isn't hugely busy at the moment, with talk of deals rather than deals actually getting done being the order of the day.

The summer transfer window has plenty of time to run, with it closing on August 31.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship talk.

1. Striker leaves the Posh Peterborough United have sold striker Mo Eisa to MK Dons. (Various) Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

2. Sol Bamba to turn out for Middlesbrough Former Cardiff defender Sol Bamba is training with Middlesbrough and will turn out for a Boro XI at Redcar on Wednesday night. (Middlesbrough official website) Photo: Press Association Buy photo

3. Rovers striker stalemate Southampton have yet to follow up their first offer for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl frustrated about the state of the transfer market. (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo: Dave Howarth Buy photo

4. Derby to move for Ravel Morrison Derby could sign trialist Ravel Morrison after the EFL eased terms of their transfer embargo. (Daily Mirror) Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Buy photo