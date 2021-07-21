Preston North End could be forced into the transfer market by Izzy Brown's injury
Preston North End suffered a big injury blow less than three weeks before the start of the season after Izzy Brown ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Brown was one of four summer signings made to date by the Lilywhites, with a loan deal for Daniel Iversen and the addition of a striker still to do.
The injury to Brown, one he suffered in training, could now see North End look to bring in another player who has the versatility to play a number of attacking roles.
With pre-season in full flow, the transfer market in the Championship isn't hugely busy at the moment, with talk of deals rather than deals actually getting done being the order of the day.
The summer transfer window has plenty of time to run, with it closing on August 31.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship talk.