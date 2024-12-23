Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE consider swoop for the teenager

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a new name on the Preston North End academy team sheet in last weekend’s 7-1 demolition of Salford City.

Wearing number 10 for PNE’s young guns, in the EFL Youth Alliance League clash, was midfielder Corey Sutherland. The 18-year-old was on trial with Preston and the next steps are now being considered, after he scored goal number four in the comprehensive victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutherland hails from Australia, came through the ranks at Perth Glory and has represented his country at youth level. This season, he was signed by Northern Premier League Premier Division club Hyde United. It’s stated on Hyde’s website that Sutherland - prior to joining them - had a trial with AFC Bournemouth.

In the summer of 2023, Sutherland - who was 17 at the time - played against West Ham in a pre-season friendly. David Moyes told Perth Glory’s boss after the game he’d be keeping tabs on a couple of players, with Sutherland tipped to have been one of them.

He played 72 minutes for North End’s under-19s last Saturday before being replaced by Max Wilson. Also on the score sheet for Preston were Cole McGhee, Peter Critchley, Dylan Gairns, Kacper Pasiek and Ayden Garrigan.