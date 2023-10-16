News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne Preston North End's Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne
Sign, stall or sell? Preston North End’s 12 out of contract player list assessed

There are a group of PNE players in the final year of their deals at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

It’s that time of year where out-of-contract lists come into focus, with the international break in play, the summer transfer window done and dusted and January approaching.

Preston North End have tied Brad Potts down to fresh terms so far this seaso, but a couple of key first team players remain in their final years. One of those is club captain Alan Browne, who has openly said he would be ‘happy’ to extend his contract at Deepdale. Ben Whiteman is another stand out name on the list and Andrew Hughes is there too - but PNE have a one-year option which can be triggered in the Welshman’s deal.

Here, we assess the contract state of play and weigh in with our verdict as things stand.

A straightforward decision and PNE are believed to be in talks with the skipper over a new deal. Will be one of the club’s top earners, but hopefully it gets sorted with minimal fuss. Wants to finish his career at Preston and is playing well this season.

1. Alan Browne - sign

Has established himself as a solid Championship player and his best years still feel ahead of him yet. A top pro and character to have at the club. Could be a tough one to tie down, but Preston need to try their very best before he enters his final six months.

2. Ben Whiteman - sign

On the way back from a very serious injury. Ryan Lowe hopes to have him on the pitch again this year, so it will be a case of seeing how Evans goes.

3. Ched Evans - stall

Can’t catch a break with the niggling injuries, but still a very steady operator at this level and PNE miss him when he isn’t available.

4. Andrew Hughes - sign (one-year \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\option triggered)

