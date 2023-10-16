Preston North End have tied Brad Potts down to fresh terms so far this seaso, but a couple of key first team players remain in their final years. One of those is club captain Alan Browne, who has openly said he would be ‘happy’ to extend his contract at Deepdale. Ben Whiteman is another stand out name on the list and Andrew Hughes is there too - but PNE have a one-year option which can be triggered in the Welshman’s deal.