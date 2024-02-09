Preston North End contract extension confirmed for 'great asset'

Josh Seary

Preston North End defender Josh Seary has signed a one-year contract extension.

The young full back, who agreed to sign professional terms at the age of 16, was set to be out of contract this summer. But, manager Ryan Lowe told the Lancashire Post recently that Seary - along with Noah Mawene - had been offered fresh terms.

And Seary - who spent time on loan at Warrington Town last season and made his PNE debut in August 2023 - has now put pen-to-paper until 2025. The 19-year-old is now looking to show his talent over the next few years and make more first team appearances.

After signing, Seary said: "I’m over the moon. I feel at home here so I’m just glad it’s all done really. I’ve got to thank the gaffer and the club for showing faith in me. Hopefully I can repay the faith by playing as many games as I can and showing the fans what I can do - hopefully before the end of the season.”