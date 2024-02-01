Camera Sport

Preston North End have offered youngsters Josh Seary and Noah Mawene new contracts, says manager Ryan Lowe.

Seary, a right back, agreed professional terms with PNE when he was only 16 - as did midfielder Mawene, who is the son of former Preston defender Youl. Both players spent their two years as scholars, before stepping up to the first team environment. Seary also had a loan spell at Warrington Town last season. Their current deals run until this summer.

Mawene has made three first team appearances off the bench - away to Blackburn Rovers last year and at Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City this campaign. Seary, meanwhile, made his senior debut in the EFL Cup - against Salford City - back in August. North End's boss now hopes to get them more minutes before the 2023/24 season closes out.

"Josh Seary and Noah, I want to eventually get them in the squad and some game time in the Championship," said Lowe. "I think they have warranted it. I don't think they are far off. They train brilliantly every day and I feel there will be an opportunity for them in the next few weeks. Noah, I think is going to be a fantastic number eight for Preston North End in years to come.