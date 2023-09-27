Preston North End players celebrate

Summer business left Preston North End’s squad in stronger shape, with permanent signings Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic brought in on long-term deals - with the potential to become prized assets.

Jack Whatmough and Layton Stewart penned three-year contracts, while experienced duo Will Keane and Duane Holmes signed on the dotted line until 2025. Calvin Ramsay and Liam Millar were, of course, brought in on loan. And after the transfer window shut, Preston moved quickly to agree fresh terms with Brad Potts.

That leaves club captain Alan Browne and key midfielder Ben Whiteman as the next two obvious contracts to sort. The former has openly said he would be happy to sign on, while time will tell regarding Whiteman’s future. Andrew Hughes’ deal is up next summer too, but club director Peter Ridsdale has confirmed there is a one-year option in place there.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter

Here is the overall contract state of play with PNE’s squad.

Expiring in 2023: Greg Cunningham (December 31st - can trigger an extension until 30th June 2024, depending on his fitness and availability)

Expiring in 2024: Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Ched Evans, Andrew Hughes*, Patrick Bauer*, Dai Cornell, Ben Woodburn, Lewis Leigh, Noah Mawene, Josh Seary, Mikey O’Neill*, James Pradic* - *one year options

Expiring in 2025: Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Ali McCann, Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson, Liam Lindsay, Robbie Brady, Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Kian Best, Kian Taylor, Kitt Nelson, Finlay Cross-Adair

Expiring in 2026: Brad Potts, Jack Whatmough, Layton Stewart

Expiring in 2027: Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic