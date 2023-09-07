Preston North End's Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says contract discussions will now become the focus until January - while confirming one-year options in two player’s deals.

The Lilywhites finished the summer transfer window with eight new signings and PNE have picked up 13 points from their first five Championship matches. Sitting top of the table at the first international break, North End will look to build on their positive start to the campaign later this month.

And while Preston won’t be able to wheel and deal again until January, there are first team players whose contract situations need addressing. Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne and Brad Potts are three senior members of Ryan Lowe’s squad in the final year of their deals; Ridsdale expects talks to commence.

"We've been speaking to Ben Whiteman all the way through the summer," said Ridsdale. "He has the same agent as Jacob Slater and it has all been very amicable and jocular - about when and if we talk. He didn't want to talk until he was fit, but obviously he would rather have been playing before the window closed - to help his judgement.

“But, he has never said anything other to us other than, once the window has closed, he will sit down and talk. Others have made it absolutely clear they want to talk and stay. So yeah, between now and January, I can't bring new faces in so we'll try and secure the existing faces we decide we want to keep."

Ridsdale added: "There's a bit of a myth about who is out of contract. I saw something the other day, but Andrew Hughes and Pat (Bauer) have got option clauses in the summer. So, it's down to a few senior players: Ben, Alan, Pottsy, Ben Woodburn and a few youngsters I think. But, it's not: 'Crikey, half the squad is going' and, by the way, if I suddenly signed them all tomorrow then you would applaud me - but the day after say you've no money for new players next summer. So, you cannot have it both ways."

As seen with Ben Davies, Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson in recent years, players entering the final six months of their deal can be dicey ground. Whiteman is yet to play this season after his hernia operation in July, but the number four has been a key player for Preston ever since signing two-and-a-half years ago. If he has not signed fresh terms by the next transfer window, it could give PNE a decision to make.

"I am not going to talk about individual players, because that is unfair regarding their futures,” said Ridsdale. “But, what we do in every window is look at who we want to have going forward and who we don't. If they are not likely to be there the following summer, we might talk to them about what we want to do - if there's an opportunity in January. But, that applies to players we might feel are best served playing somewhere else anyway, not just those out of contract in the summer."

Club captain Browne has spoken about wanting to finish his career at Deepdale and breaking the all time apperance record. Ridsdale hopes that remains the case for the Irishman, who has started the season impressively.