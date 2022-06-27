Preston North End confirm signing of David Cornell from Peterborough United

The 31-year-old signs a two-year-deal, effective from July 1, and will come in to provide cover for Freddie Woodman, who joined the Lilywhites last week.

Cornell has Championship experience, having played 32 times in the second tier last season for Peterborough United. His contract with the Posh expired this summer, allowing the Welshman to make the move to the North West.

New Preston North End goalkeeper David Cornell.

He started his career in his native Wales with Swansea City, before moving on to Oldham Athletic and Northampton Town. He won promotion from League Two with the Cobblers before joining Ipswich Town and then Peterborough.

Speaking after to the club after signing, Dai said: “I’m really excited to be here and have the opportunity to pull this shirt on and fingers crossed it’s a successful time.

“I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and the feeling he gave me about the club and the direction he wanted to go in, it was a no brainer really after we spoke.

“Even looking in from the outside, it looks a great place to be and I’m looking forward to being here.”

It boxes off an area that needed reinforcements this summer, with North End having no senior goalkeepers this time last week.

Woodman first joined last Tuesday on a three-year-deal and now Cornell has completed the goalkeeping department.

It adds a little more seniority to the ‘keeping ranks, with Woodman still young in goalkeeping terms at 25.

“When you get someone of Freddie Woodman’s quality, you’re looking for that little bit more experience in Dai,” Ryan Lowe told PNE.

“He’s been around the block in all different divisions. He’s a fantastic lad, he knows his position and knows what he’s got to do.

“He’s got to push Freddie all the way, and when I met Dai he was perfect for that.

“All he wanted to do was come to a football club where he can challenge and keep competing, and that’s what I want.