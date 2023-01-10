Preston North End confirm loan signing of Everton youngster Tom Cannon

Cannon, 19, has scored seven goals in 11 games for Everton’s U21s in the Premier League 2 but has also scored five in five in the Papa John’s Trophy. He has featured for the first team too, most recently on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Their new no.28 will be available for this weekend’s game against Norwich City, where he could make his PNE debut in front of a home crowd.

New PNE signing Tom Cannon. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Cannon said: “I’m delighted and glad it’s finally done. It’s an opportunity I’m really looking forward to after speaking to the manager.

“He’s told me what they want of me and I’m hearing they create a lot of chances so I’m here to put them away.

“It’s good that I can come out on loan to such a club as Preston. Ever since I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get the deal done, and I’m glad it’s finally done.

“I just want to gain as much experience and minutes as I can here and see where that takes me.”

North End were linked with a move for their new man after missing out on Cameron Archer, who instead opted to go to Middlesbrough. Now, however, PNE have their man and in a position that they were keen to strengthen in.

He becomes their first signing of the January transfer window, with manager Ryan Lowe previously stating they were wanting to bring in at least two players.

Speaking about the move, Lowe said: “I’ve been following Tom’s progress for around a year now, with him being a Liverpool lad playing for Everton, not too far from us.

“We’ve heard really good things about him and he’s someone I’ve watched play numerous times.

“He’s a goal threat and a goalscorer. It’s not about who it is, it’s about people who score goals and, as you’ll hopefully see, he gets in the right areas to do just that.

“He’s a young lad with great energy, great ability, he works his socks off for the team and more importantly he’s a goalscorer.

