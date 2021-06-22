Preston North End complete signing of former Chelsea attacker Izzy Brown
Preston North End have made Izzy Brown their third signing of the summer.
The 24-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or on either wing, joins North End after being released by Chelsea
He has signed a one-year contract and there is an option for a second year.
The deal will commence on July 1 after the expiry of his Chelsea contract.
Brown only made one substitute appearance for Chelsea, with his experience picked up during a serious of loan spells.
He played fort Vitesse Arnhem in Holland in the 2015/16 season and then has since had loans at Rotherham, Huddersfield, Brighton, Leeds, Luton and Sheffield Wednesday.
After agreeing the move to Deepdale, Brown said: "I’m over the moon to finally get this done.
"It’s been in the works for a couple of weeks now, but I’m absolutely delighted to be here.
“Now I’m getting to that age where I want to develop myself as a player and hopefully be a legend at a club, and I really feel like Preston’s a place where I could do that."
North End head coach Frankie McAvoy said: "He’s got good pedigree. Izzy has got great experience in terms of playing in the Championship and an ex-Chelsea player from a young age.
"He’s had quite a few loans over his time, some he’s done well, others maybe latterly not done as well as he hoped, so he just needs to find that self-belief again and confidence.
"But we’re certainly getting a player with undoubted talent, very offensive and we’re looking forward to working with him."
