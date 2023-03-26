The 25-year-old has spent two-and-a-half seasons working under Pollitt, who was at Rotherham United when Iversen spent a season in League One and then helped bring him to Deepdale.

Declan Rudd suffered a season-ending injury for North End in January 2021 and they were in need of a new no.1 - Pollitt recommended Iversen and the rest was history.

He joined on loan from Leicester and had Preston fans staring in disbelief at the saves he was able to make, certain goals somehow staying out of the net.

Daniel Iversen during his Premier League debut for Leicester City against Brentford

His form won him the player of the year award in PR1 last season and with Kasper Schmeichel leaving Leicester that summer, it seemed like Iversen would have a good chance of starting for the Foxes – as he did in a pre-season friendly against PNE.

Instead game time has been limited to cup appearances for him, that is, until last week in a 1-1 draw against Brentford. Pollitt was surprised it took Brendan Rodgers as long as it did to give him the nod in a league games, especially after good feedback from the Leicester boss on the progress Iversen made at Preston.

Pollitt told the Lancashire Post: “I messaged him last Saturday and it's not before time, I thought he would get a chance earlier on in the season. Leicester have probably had a few indifferent results.

"He started against us in pre-season and I thought he may have started the season, we were speaking to Brendan Rodgers afterwards and he was quite complimentary on the work that we've done with Dan.

"His distribution was probably the weakest area of his game so we got him involved in all of the possession sessions here. I always made sure he got involved with them all and you could see when it got to a game situation that he was so much better with his feet.

"Brendan Rodgers was quite surprised with how well we'd brought him on. It's probably frustrating for him that he's been on the bench all season and hasn't been playing after playing consistently over the last few seasons.

