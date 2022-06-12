North End are reportedly closing on completing the signing of a Championship title winner.

The summer transfer window is now officially open for business and Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will get another opportunity to strengthen his squad.

Following his appointment in December, the former Bury and Plymouth Argyle boss only added one new face to his squad in the January window after completed the loan signing of Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

It seems unlikely Archer will get another chance to impress at Deepdale as the seven goals in 20 appearances he scored during his temporary stint have attracted the attention of several clubs including newly-relegated Watford and Scottish giants Rangers.

Lowe will look at alternative options as he looks to strengthen his attacking pool this summer but there are several other positions that will be looked at during the summer.

The Evening Post looks at the latest transfer speculation surrounding North End and their Championship rivals as one recent report suggests a deal for a defender is close.

1. Middlesbrough refute talk of Spurs bid Middlesbrough are 'adamant' they have no received an offer from Spurs for defender Djed Spence (Northern Echo)

2. Terriers consider move for City youngster Huddersfield Town are considering a loan move for Manchester City prospect James McAtee (Alan Nixon)

3. Royals could move for Boro stopper Reading have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley (The Sun)

4. Eagles enter O'Brien race Crystal Palace are the latest club to register an interest in Huddersfield Town star Lewis O'Brien (Daily Examiner)