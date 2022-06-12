Browne found the net in the 20th minute of the UEFA Nations League clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, with the Irish going on to win 3-0.

It was his 22nd senior cap and he started the game after being on the bench for the previous two Nations league game .

Browne played at right wing-back, a role he’s occasionally played for North End, and was up against Liverpool’s Andy Robertson who played down Scotland’s left side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Republic of Ireland's Alan Browne celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin

His goal was a touch scrappy, forcing the ball over the line when a corner was headed back across goal but the 27-year-old was just happy to see it go in.

Browne said: "The gaffer just told me to get myself in and around the box. I was sniffing about and thankfully the ball came to me and it found its way into the back of the net.

"I didn't know too much about it. That was the all important first goal, though."

Browne will be back in action on Tuesday evening when the Republic of Ireland face Ukraine. That game is being played in Lodz, Poland, because of the war in Ukraine.

Elsewhere on the international front, former PNE loan striker Cameron Archer scored twice in England Under-21s 5-0 victory over Kosovo on Friday night.

Archer got his first start for the young Lions after two substitute appearances