The 33-year-old is currently at the end of his UEFA B License and has recently taken some training sessions with the Lilywhites’ academy.

Speaking to Preston’s matchday programme The One and Only, he discussed why coaching is something that intrigues him and the different challenges that comes with the role.

“I’ve definitely come to realise it’s not as easy as it looks,” he said.

Ched Evans (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“The work that goes into it is 10 times more than playing football if you ask me.

“I think as a footballer it just comes naturally and it’s a gift, but the coaching side is definitely something I’m looking into. It intrigues me.

“I’ve come to realise that football’s actually the best thing ever. Being a footballer is the best, but when you stop, you stop forever.

“It’s not a stop for a while and then give it another go; once you’re done, you’re done.

“I’ve been doing little bits here on the training pitch and I’ve been down to the academy with Nick (Harrison).

“I took a training session here with the gaffer and Marshy (Mike Marshy) which was much appreciated.

“It was the realisation that it’s not as easy as people think because you’re actually helpless on the touchline, whereas when I’m on the pitch I feel like I can affect the game or a situation.

“Obviously, as a manager, you can make subs and tactical tweaks, but you can’t actually get your hands dirty, which I imagine is frustrating.”

Evans made the permanent move to Preston back in 2021, joining the club from Fleetwood Town, after a short-term loan at Deepdale,

So far this season he has scored five times in 17 Championship appearances.

This includes a brace in last month’s 2-1 win against Reading, where he was named Sky Sports’ player of the match.

