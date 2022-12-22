Preston North End welcome Huddersfield Town to Deepdale on Boxing Day.
The traditional festive fixture was cancelled across the Football League in 2021 due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, but there are no such problems of that nature this year.
North End certainly have mixed form when it comes to games on December 26, with only one win in their last six Boxing Day outings.
Here is how they have performed:
1. Derby County 0-1 Preston North End (2020)
Preston’s last Boxing Day outing was in 2020, where they travelled to Pride Park. The Lilywhites played the majority of the game with a man advantage, after Martyn Waghorn was sent off in the first half. There was late drama, as Alan Browne scored in the 96th minute to give North End a 1-0 win.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Leeds United 1-1 Preston North End (2019)
Alan Browne opened the scoring for Preston in their 2019 Boxing Day outing, as the Lilywhites drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Elland Road. The points were shared after Stuart Dallas scored an 89th minute equaliser for the home side.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Preston North End 1-2 Hull City (2018)
Alan Browne was once again on the scoresheet for North End in 2018, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as they were defeated 2-1 by Hull City. Jackson Irvine scored a brace for the visitors at Deepdale, to take all three points back to East Yorkshire.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
4. Barnsley 0-0 Preston North End (2017)
It was a Boxing Day stalemate back in 2017, as Preston drew 0-0 with Barnsley at Oakwell.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns