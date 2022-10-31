The best Preston North End fan pictures from their win over Middlesbrough
Preston North End got back to winning ways on Saturday as they came from behind to beat Middlesbrough at Deepdale.
By Tom Sandells
37 minutes ago
Chuba Akpom gave Michael Carrick’s side the lead in his first game in charge but goals from Emil Riis and Jordan Storey – in second half stoppage time – secured the win for the Lilywhites.
Nearly 17,000 attended the game at Deepdale and these are our best fan pictures from the game.
