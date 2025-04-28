Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE will fight for Championship survival on the last day of the season at Bristol City

Preston North End legend Paul Gallagher felt a lack of quality was his old club’s undoing in Saturday’s damaging 1-2 loss to Plymouth Argyle.

The Lilywhites fell to defeat against the all but relegated Pilgrims, with PNE left 20th in the table - one point clear of 22nd placed Luton Town - ahead of the final round of fixtures. Preston pulled a goal back in the 90th minute against Argyle, courtesy of Emil Riis, but were unable to salvage a valuable point. Gallagher, who co-commentated on the match, didn’t see a lack of effort from North End’s players, but admitted their frailties in the final third cost them.

“It was more the quality,” said Gallagher, to BBC Lancashire post-match. “You could see the effort. When the ball is going back when there are opportunities to cross, you could hear the crowd - they want the ball in the box. We had umpteen opportunities from the ball going into the box, but just not the quality or desire to get on the end of it. Desire going to score, putting your head where it hurts, is different to defending your goal. How much do you want to score? Because, there were some great balls coming in. I get there were some loose balls coming in, which the goalkeeper came and collected, but every one cannot be on the money.”

Gallagher has kept a close eye on his former club this season and feels another problem within the squad must be addressed. Now, though, all attention is on the trip to Ashton Gate as Heckingbottom’s side play to keep themselves in the second tier.

“I think the recruitment now needs to be players who know how to win; players who understand how to win three points,” said Gallagher. “So, when you go on that pitch, you know you have been there so many times and understand how to win games of football. You just want to find guys who know how to win and I think that’s where Paul Heckingbottom was coming out, saying about recruitment - getting people in who will run about, show enthusiasm and show passion, but understand the game.

“It’s about understanding the game and I don’t think Preston have got enough players who do that, who manage the game really well when they are in front, or even when chasing a game. I just think, over the season it has been that quality in the final third, because Preston create opportunities. In terms of shots on target, they could get into the higher reaches of sixes and sevens, but they are creating opportunities. If you weren’t doing then there’s a massive problem, but when you do create them you need to take them.

“I am sure Paul, and his staff, will look at recruitment now... it’s going to cost money to get those people who score goals; it always does. Recruitment at the end of the season is going to be massive, because there are a lot of players out of contract. First and foremost, they need to go to Bristol and put on a performance for themselves - professional pride. You do not want to be labelled as someone who has been relegated in your career. You want to finish in the Championship and not have that on your CV.”

