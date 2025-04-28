Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bradford City are aiming to join Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers in League One

Preston North End legend Graham Alexander has won Manager of the Year in League Two.

The 53-year-old was appointed as Bantams boss in November 2023 and guided them to a ninth placed finish last season, alongside assistant - and fellow former PNE defender - Chris Lucketti. This campaign, Bradford have been in the automatic promotion hunt and will look to secure it on the final day of the season.

They head into their last game, at home to Fleetwood Town, one point above fourth placed Walsall - who passed up the chance to leapfrog Bradford last weekend. Alexander’s efforts were recognised at the EFL awards ceremony in London, on Sunday.

He pipped promoted Port Vale manager Darren Moore to the award, along with Walsall chief Mat Sadley and Bromley boss Andy Woodman - son of Preston goalkeeper, Freddie. North End hero Alexander reacted with shock at the result, with Grant McCann having also guided Doncaster Rovers to League One.

“Honestly I’m so overwhelmed,” he said. “There’s a touch of embarrassment – Grant McCann and Darren Moore have already been promoted. I don’t really know how to take it, to be honest.”

“It’s ridiculous.”

The League Two automatic promotion race has been compelling throughout the campaign, with Walsall having been in free-fall over the second half of the season. The Saddlers were comfortable league leaders but now look likely to compete in the play-offs, unless Bradford slip up this weekend.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Alexander. “I’ve been in the game a long time but it’s bizarre what’s been going on. Regardless of what happens next week I’ve loved every minute working with the club and the fans. My enjoyment is day in, day out working with my players and staff.”

