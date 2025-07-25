Former PNE men look set to leave their respective Championship clubs

Last season’s Preston North End loan man Ryan Porteous is reportedly closing in on a move to LAFC.

The Scotland international joined the Lilywhites on loan in January and turned out 11 times for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, scoring once at home to Portsmouth. He headed back to Vicarage Road this summer, with new manager Paulo Pezzolano in the dugout.

It’s being reported that Porteous, 26, is set to secure a permanent move to the MLS club for a €1m fee. Sky Sports journalist, Anthony Joseph, reports that the Hornets will insert a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

Porteous has two years left to run on his contract at Watford, whom he joined in January 2023. He has made 82 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

During his Preston stint, the former Hibernian man made clear his aim to play consistently at club level - in order to continue representing Scotland on the international stage.

Elsewhere, ex-PNE academy man Tyrhys Dolan is reportedly on his way to La Liga outfit Espanyol. The 23-year-old’s contract expires at Blackburn Rovers this summer and a move to Spain is said to be close to completion.

Sky Sport transfer reporter, Luca Bendoni, suggests that a deal has been agreed and Dolan will undergo a medical at Espanyol today. He scored seven Championship goals last season and provided a further six assists for Rovers.

