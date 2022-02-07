Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe praises on-loan striker Cameron Archer

The striker scored PNE’s winner at Hull City, his second goal in four games since signing on loan from Aston Villa.

Archer got behind the Hull defence to bring down a fine cross from Ben Whiteman and sweep home a low finish.

Lowe has seen his side collect 16 points from his nine Championship matches in charge and now his focus turns to Wednesday night’s clash with Huddersfield Town at Deepdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Archer celebrates scoring Preston North End’s winner at Hull City

The PNE manager told the Lancashire Post: “Cameron has got an abundance of talent.

“It is getting him in the right places, I don’t want him coming short all the time, I want him to be on the shoulder, sniffing around, being proactive not reactive.

“His quality levels are fantastic , he’s bullish, strong, he can roll, he has got that little burst of pace too.

“When I say there is work to do with him, it is getting him into the system and that is the same with all the lads, it is about learning and coaching.”

Archer’s goal came in the early stages of the second half, soon after Alan Browne had seen an effort ruled out for handball.

Lowe was pleased with how PNE came out firing after the interval and felt Browne was unfortunate not to see his effort stand.

“I thought it should have been allowed,” said Lowe.

“I’ve watched it back, the ball deflected against his hand and it’s not as if Alan moved it towards the ball.

“Nowadays I don’t really know what is ball to hand and what handball is.

“After that, our fans got dead loud and it silenced the Hull crowd. After we scored we managed the game well.

“Ched Evans wrestling about 10 of their players in the corner was fantastic!

“Game management is very important, it’s one of the bullet points I put on the tactics board before a game.

“There are times when you have to manage a game to make sure you see it out.

“Actually there was a spell when Hull were in the ascendancy and we were under a bit of pressure.

“Yet Hull killed the game by making a change and that worked for us.

“Around the 70-minute mark the game really seemed to go slow.

“It seemed stuck around that time for ages.

“I kept looking round at the clock and it was only creeping up, 72 minutes, 75 then 76.

“You’ve always got to have belief in the group and I thought the lads saw the game out well.