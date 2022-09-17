Preston North End boss rues finishing again despite some 'fantastic stuff' against Sheffield United

Iliam Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie scored the goals for the Blades, one in each half, as North End go into the international break on the back of a loss.

It’s now three games without a win for Lowe’s men, who were the better side for the majority of the first half prior to Ndiaye’s 41st minute opener.

Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie scores his side's second goal against Preston North End.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men came to the fore in the second half and having made a mistake leading to the first goal, PNE were again masters of their own downfall as United won the ball high up and McBurnie tapped the ball home.

Lowe said: “It's tough to take but I thought we played some fantastic stuff and then when you're on top for the first 41 minutes before you concede, you have to put the ball in the back of the net.

"Then we get done from a long ball, top end of the pitch it drops down and we don't clear our lines then we leave it to a goalscorer who finds a way to get it into the back of the net.

"Just before half time, you're disappointed. We'd withstood a lot of good stuff from the leaders, I think we had something like 18 chances in the first half against top of the league and once again couldn't find that ruthless edge. I'm disappointed.”

It is now six games at Deepdale and only one goal for North End, that coming in midweek against Burnley. PNE started the season seven games unbeaten but have now lost two of their last three.

North End’s three goals in 10 games so far is the lowest in the division but Lowe still believes in his forwards.

He said: “I've got belief that we will hit the back of the net, whatever way it comes. Maybe I need to instill a bit more into some of the lads of belief and finding that ruthless edge because I don't think we have it at the moment, truth be told.

"We're getting into good areas of the pitch with some good patterns of play but ultimately goals win you games.

"What I will say is the two goals we've gifted them, they will be a lot happier than I am. The goals are very slippy on our behalf.