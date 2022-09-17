Preston North End punished for lapses in concentration in 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United

Ryan Lowe’s side had a number of opportunities throughout the game that could’ve led to a goal, but were unable to produce the final product.

Meanwhile, United grew in confidence, as they took their goals well and punished North End for lapses in concentration.

The first chance of the game fell to Rhian Brewster after two minutes, as he attempted to dink the ball over Freddie Woodman.

Preston North End were defeated by Sheffield United (Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport)

Preston also tried their luck in the early stages, with Ben Whiteman firing high and wide from distance against his former side, before Ali McCann had an effort deflected wide.

A golden opportunity came the way of Emil Riis, who couldn’t sort his feet out to put his first time shot on target from close range, after the ball was flicked in his direction from a cross.

Chances continued to present themselves to Preston, with Andrew Hughes nodding a Troy Parrott cross straight at Wes Foderingham.

Meanwhile, moments later a goal would’ve been a certainty if McCann could’ve produced a better pass, with two of his teammates waiting unmarked in the box as he broke down the right wing.

In a matter of minutes after the half hour mark, Ben Whiteman put a side-footed strike just over the bar, while Troy Parrott had a shot deflected wide, as North End continued to push.

Against the run of play, it was Sheffield who took the lead, with Iliman Ndiaye claiming the ball on the edge Preston box, before working himself into some space to unleash a shot, which went in via the front post.

Brewster had a chance to double the visitors lead before the break, but Woodman saved from close range.

In the early stages of the second half, George Baldock fired a shot just wide of the left post, as he looked to increase United’s advantage.

North End continued to ask questions as well, with a number of players needed to stop Parrott from making a dangerous into the box.

Opportunities weren’t as frequent for Lowe’s side as in the first half, with the visitors having more of a foothold in the game.

Similar to Sheffield’s first goal, their second came from another lapse in concentration from Preston.

Sander Berge won the ball on the edge of the box, before driving into the box and assisting Oli McBurnie, who made it 2-0.

That gave United more confidence, as they continued to grow into the game.

North End still had chances of their own, with Foderingham denying a powerful Alan Browne strike.