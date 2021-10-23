Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy admits results have to get better after their derby defeat at Blackpool

The Lilywhites slipped to a 2-0 defeat on the Fylde coast, a goal in each half sinking them.

Some fans among PNE's 2,200 travelling contingent called for McAvoy's head towards the end of the game.

McAvoy said: "At the end of the day it is up to the people in charge. I come in, I work hard, the best I can to get the best results we can going forward.

Preston North End and Blackpool players come together during stoppage-time

"I know we have won three and drawn six of the 14 games, we need to do better.

"Today was a chance to kick on after a good result the other night and we didn't do that.

"The only way we can do it is working hard, hopefully we will find the right formula."

A bitterly disappointing afternoon had the tin lid put on it by a red card for Alan Browne in stoppage-timne.

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy and first-team coach Paul Gallagher

The PNE skipper was sent-off for two bookings, his second for getting involved in a melee of players after Sean Maguire had been fouled.

Browne will be suspended for the Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool on Wednesday night .

McAvoy said: "I'm disappointed with the score. I felt in the first half Blackpool were better in the game.

"I changed midway through the first half and went 3-4-3, I felt we got better.

"At half-time we had a chat and said we needed to be more aggressive, the same as we were against Coventry City the other night.

"We needed to get the wing-back high up the pitch and make it as difficult as we could for Blackpool.

"In the main we did that. Goals change games and we had a magnificent opportunity for Ben Whiteman to equalise.

"When we didn't get the goal and saw the time ticking away, I felt we had a lot of front players on the bench who we could use to try and burst the game open as best we could.

"We went with four up top but unfortunately we conceded the second goal.

"I didn't think we were carved open many times, there were a few mistakes which happened.

"Over the piece Blackpool have won the game 2-0 and I didn't think there was a great deal in it.

"I haven't seen the stats yet but I didn't think there was a great deal between us in terms of the opportunities and chances.

"I'm just so disappointed they came out on top.

"When I changed the shape and went 4-4-2, I was disappointed we didn't create enough.

"We knew we needed to get back into the game.

"I'm bitterly disappointed for the fans who turned up, I know what it means to everybody. As a group we need to do better."

Regarding Browne's red card, McAvoy said it is something they need to take on the chin.

The midfielder had been booked in the first half for a foul, then came the stoppage-time incident.

"It is easy when you are not in the heat of the battle isn't it," said McAvoy.

"The incident happened in injury time, I hoped Sean would get up and we would carry on as normal.

"Emotions run high sometimes, we were losing the game. Alan got himself involved and the referee decides to send him off.

"After two yellow cards, he needs to serve his punishment like anyone else. We have a lot of players who will want to get an opportunity now."