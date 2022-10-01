Preston North End boss felt his side were unlucky not to win against Sunderland

PNE had two chances cleared off the line against the Black Cats although the hosts had the better of the ball.

It was the Lilywhites’ sixth 0-0 draw of the season so far and their search for goals continues, having only scored three so far in 11 games.

“We were unlucky not to come away with three points,” Lowe said.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe shouts instructions to his team from the technical area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm definitely not frustrated in terms of the performance. Yeah, we're frustrated in terms of goals but we can't let that manifest.

"I've said to the group that we need to keep believing, keep doing the right things.

"We've come to Sunderland against a fantastic team, the way they play, the fanbase. Albeit I thought our fans were fantastic, the 3,000 of them were singing right along and quietened the Sunderland fans for a bit which they won't like me saying.

"Overall I'm pleased. We got in some good areas, we've had a couple cleared off the line, a header, Ched had a shot saved off the 'keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The chances are there, I think we had eight chances today and five of them are on target. It was nearly the perfect away performance, if we had got the three points.”

North End have now drawn seven times in their opening 11 games, the joint most in the division.

Lowe feels it is only a matter of time before things change and the goals start coming for his side.

He said: “We didn't come here to take a point, we came here to get a win. I think you can see that in the selection but there is always another team standing your way and they are always the hardest parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For us to keep doing what we're doing, at some point the penny is going to drop in terms of whether it is a goal off a deflection or a ricochet or whatever it is.