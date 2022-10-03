Preston North End boss explains Robbie Brady's switch to no.10 role

Lowe pulled a few surprises on Saturday as he made four changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Sheffield United.

One was due to illness as Andrew Hughes did not make the trip.

Preston North End's Robbie Brady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otherwise, there were three tactical changes for the Lilywhites boss. Two of the three players dropped at Sunderland were internationals, their availability this week being an issue. Ali McCann, Troy Parrott and Daniel Johnson all struggled for time leading into the game whilst Robbie Brady’s exploits over the international break actually got him back into the side following a last minute penalty winner for the Republic of Ireland.

Lowe said: “We only got Ali back on Thursday, he didn't train. Robbie didn't train, Troy didn't train, DJ definitely didn't train. But Robbie was still on an emotional high from Tuesday night so I had no choice but to pick him because I felt it could lead into something.

"We played him in that 10 position where we felt he could get more shots away and be a little more creative which I thought he was fantastic there, so was Emil Riis being a little deeper and coming onto things, and Ched Evans up at the top end getting on the ball for us.”

It was another game where PNE failed to find the back of the net but the North End manager was happy with what he saw, aside from not hitting the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Browne was moved to right wing to allow Brady to move inside though the outgoing Brad Potts still came in for praise.

Lowe said: "I think it worked perfectly well. We did everything that I asked them to do in training and the build up in the week, the back lads and Alan Browne coming in as the right wing back.

"Potts has been fantastic but I just wanted to freshen it up a little bit more and I felt if I had to change I could move Robbie to right wing back and Browney inside one.